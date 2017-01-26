What's New
Vivian WellsJan 25Vivian Louise Wells, 98, of Washington, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in the Halcyon House in Washington. Celebration of Life services will be at 2 ...
Gladys M. BeenblossomJan 24Gladys Marie Beenblossom, 74, of Washington, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Celebration of life services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at the ...
Roberta A. GoodwinJan 24WELLMAN — Roberta Ann Goodwin, 84, of Wellman, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2016, in Halcyon House in Washington. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., ...
Joyce PfeiferJan 25Joyce Pfeifer, 86, of Richland, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at her residence. Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, ...
Kenneth KronJan 24ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Kenneth “Bud” Stephen Kron, 93, of Guntersville, Alabama, formerly of Washington, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Shepherd’s ...
Larry Chapman Sr.Jan 24Larry Joseph Chapman Sr., 71, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in El Paso, Texas. Graveside services have been set for 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at ...