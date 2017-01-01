What's New
Services PendingDec 30Dana McMullen, 56, of Washington, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Services are pending at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington.
Glen B. MillerDec 29Glen Bernard Miller, 87, of Kalona, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in the Windmill Manor Nursing Home in Coralville. Celebration of life services ...
Clifford F. BrownDec 28FAIRFIELD — Clifford Fredrick Brown, 77, of Birmingham, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at his home. A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. ...
Services SetDec 29KALONA — Robert J. Ruth, 94, of Hills, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in the Atrium Village in Hills. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., ...
Larry D. BeenblossomDec 28HERNANDO, Fla. – Larry Dale Beenblossom, 76, of Inverness, Florida, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in the Hospice House. Celebration of life ...
Mary Ann PiperDec 27Mary Ann Piper, 77, of Washington, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in McCreedy Home in Washington following a brief illness. Cremation is being ...