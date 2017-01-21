What's New
Rex C. SevertJan 19Rex C. Severt, 97, of Washington, formerly of Wellman, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Halcyon House in Washington. Celebration of life services ...
Leo J. Sueppel Jr.Jan 20Leo John Sueppel Jr., 80, of Washington, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Halcyon House in Washington. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 ...
Shirley EdenJan 19LONE TREE — Shirley Ann Eden, 86, of Lone Tree, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Pioneer Park in Lone Tree. A celebration of life will be held from ...
