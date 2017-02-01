What's New
Services BriefJan 31COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Larry H. Jones, 66, of Henderson, Nevada, formerly of Crawfordsville, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, following a battle with ...
Thomas R. ThompsonJan 30KEOTA — Thomas Ray Thompson, 83, of Keota, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at his home. Celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. ...
Vivian WellsJan 25Vivian Louise Wells, 98, of Washington, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in the Halcyon House in Washington. Celebration of Life services will be at 2 ...
Jeffery A. NelsonJan 31DAVENPORT — Jeffery Alan “Jeff” Nelson, 46, of Davenport, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Bettendorf Health Care Center following a two-year ...
Herbert EutslerJan 30Loving husband, father and grandfather, Herbert James Eutsler, died at his home in Cotter on January 28, 2017, from complications of cancer. He ...
Joyce PfeiferJan 25Joyce Pfeifer, 86, of Richland, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at her residence. Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, ...