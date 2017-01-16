What's New
Patricia M. BassJan 12COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Patricia Marie Bass, 68, of Conesville, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. A celebration of life ...
Donna L. SmithJan 12COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Donna Lee Smith, 85, of Columbus Junction, formerly of Des Moines, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Mercy Hospital in Council ...
Galen D. UlleryJan 10WAYLAND — Galen Dean Ullery, 82, of Wayland, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Parkview Nursing Home in Wayland due to illness. According to his ...
Edith M. NislyJan 12KALONA — Edith Maxine Nisly, 97, of Kalona, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in the Pleasantview Home in Kalona. Graveside service will be at 9:30 ...
Carole A. EvansJan 11Carole A. Evans, 75, formerly of Kalona and Washington, died Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Colonial Manor Care Center in Columbus Junction. Funeral...
Clarence WengerJan 10Clarence Edward Wenger, 92, of Wayland, died Monday January 9, 2017 at the home he was born and resided at for his entire life. Celebration of ...