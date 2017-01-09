What's New
Services pendingJan 09Clarence E. Wenger, 92, of Wayland, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at his home near Wayland. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Beatty Funeral ...
Robert W. SchlutzJan 05Robert William (Bob) Schlutz, 80, died Friday, December 30th, 2016, in Sarasota, Florida. Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, 2017 ...
Kenneth R. EricksonJan 04Kenneth Randall Erickson, age 68, of Washington, Iowa, died Monday, January 02, 2017, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City. Celebra...
Garry D. HavelJan 05ALTOONA — Garry D. Havel, 77, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Altoona. No visitation or services are planned. According to his wishes, cremation has ...
Allen NelsonJan 04Allen J. Nelson, 47, of Saipan, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. A celebration of his life was held Monday, Nov. 28, in Saipan. A celebration of ...
Mildred BecklerJan 03MOUNT PLEASANT — Mildred Beckler, 84, of Noble, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at her home. Visitation was held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, ...